Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI): A 50-year-old man, who worked as a watchman at an under-construction building in Madhapur of Hyderabad, died after being run over by a speeding Ferrari car on Sunday.

The driver of the car, identified as Naveen Kumar has been arrested and Madhapur Police has registered a case against him.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: ‘Special’ Bottle Gourds Sold to Srisailam Temple Devotees For Lakhs of Rupees, 21 Arrested For Cheating.

The deceased has been identified as Yesu Babu.

Police said that on Sunday evening the luxury sports car driven by Kumar proceeding towards Jubilee Hills from Madhapur ran over Babu. The victim died on the spot, and police after reaching the spot recovered the car and shifted the body to a government hospital for postmortem. (ANI)

Also Read | Festive Season 2020 Guidelines: UP Govt Issues SOPs For Festival Celebrations Amid COVID-19, People From Containment Zones Not Allowed at Events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)