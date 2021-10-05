Mumbai, October 5: A young lawyer was critically injured after a businessman rammed his speeding BMW into her car on Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. The incident took place on October 3. The accused businessman, identified as 45-year-old Sachin Kharatmal, was arrested on the spot. His BMW rammed into car driven by lawyer 29-year-old Saloni Samir Lakhiya. Kharatmal was allegedly drunk when the accident took place. Mumbai Man Takes Shortcut To Meet Wife by Crossing Railway Tracks at Goregaon Station, Run Over by Train.

According to a report by Times of India, Saloni Lakhiya was returning to her home in Khar from the Worli-end. She was accompanied by her sister and brother-in-law. Around 1:30 am on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, her car was allegedly hit by a BMW driven by Kharatmal who was also returning home with his relatives. A police officer took Saloni Lakhiya to Bhabha hospital. Mumbai Road Accident: Food Delivery Boy Dies After Overspeeding Mercedes Hits His Scooty in Oshiwara.

The lawyer's car spun and her head banged against the steering wheel, the TOI report said.. "Her relatives later shifted her to a private hospital. We are yet to record her statement. She is unconscious and is critical," an inspector was quoted as saying. He added that Kharatmal was arrested immediately. He has been booked for rash driving, causing grievous injury, dangerous driving and drunk driving.

On Twitter, Saloni’s cousin Amrita Warrier alleged that no ambulance was available. She tweeted: "Apparently, some other motorists passing by put this out on social media and took her to Bhabha hospital. No ambulance was available at the late hour. An FIR has been lodged and hopefully CCTV footage will provide vital clues and help nail the person behind the wheel of the BMW (sic)."

She said that Saloni's car had been completely mangled from behind. "I'm assuming the BMW person was flying on the sea link at a speed known to him/her only (sic)," she added. The police are conducting further investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).