Bengaluru: Fire Erupts Near Prestige Lakeview Habitat; No Injuries Reported

A massive fire broke out near Prestige Lakeview Habitat in Bengaluru (Photo Credits: ANI)

Benguluru, February 18: A massive fire broke out near Prestige Lakeview Habitat in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Fire tenders reached the spot and operation to douse the blaze is underway. Till now, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the blaze. Fire Breaks out in Bengaluru Restaurant, 11 Injured.

The Prestige Lakeview Habitat is a residential complex situated at Whitefiled-Sarjapur Road. The exact cause of the fire is still to be ascertained. A thick blanket of smoke engulfed the area, and there is a risk that the fire may spread to a nearby garden. More details are still awaited. Fire Breaks Out at UCO Bank in Bengaluru, Several People Feared Trapped.

Karnataka: Fire breaks out behind Prestige Lakeview Habitat in Bengaluru. Fire tender on the spot. pic.twitter.com/mJoAFRpqx0 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

It is the second incident of a fire in a Day. Earlier, a massive fire also broke out at MIDC at Dombivli area of Thane district. There were no reports of any injuries in the blaze.