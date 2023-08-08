In a tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, a speeding truck lost balance and collided with several vehicles on the Theog-Chaila road, killing two people. The truck, laden with apples, rammed into four vehicles in its path. The bodies are currently en route to Theog Hospital. The mishap occurred when a truck carrying apples, travelling from Narkanda to an out-of-state market via Rajgarh-Solan, took a wrong turn towards Chhaila Bazar due to driver's mistake. The accident, caused by brake failure in the truck's trolley, entangled four vehicles. One vehicle was trapped under the truck and had to be freed using a JCB. A video of the incident has gone viral. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident Video: Four Killed In Truck-Car Collision In Bulandshahr.

Shimla Road Accident Video

Dangerous accident in Shimla Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/WFBk8eapOz — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) August 8, 2023

