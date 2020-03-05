Holi 2020: Indian Railways to Run 402 Special Trains to Meet Rush During Festival

Indian Railways | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 5: In view of the Holi festival, Indian Railways has planned to run 402 special train services in the month of March 2020 to ensure smooth and comfortable travel of the passengers. "Augmentation of coaches in regular trains is being done to ensure the more seat and berth availability during this festive rush. These special train services will cater to lakhs of passengers who plan to travel to their native place during this festival," read an official statement of the Ministry of Railways.

These special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors like Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Chappra, Delhi-Pune, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, Mumbai-Varanasi, Mumbai-Patna.The ministry has also deployed additional RPF personnel at major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Holi 2020: Fake News of 'WHO Warning' on Made in China Gulaal and Colours Go Viral Amid Holi Milan Programmes in India Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Here's a Fact Check.

Help booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers.

"Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. An ambulance with a paramedical team will also be available. All efforts are being made to ensure no change of platform at the last moment," the statement added.