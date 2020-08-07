Mumbai, August 7: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed that 14-day home isolation is a compulsory precaution for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai. BMC further informed that government officials desiring an exemption must write to the Corporation two working days prior to arrival.

There has been a lot of debate recently after Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who came to Mumbai to investigate in the Sushant Singh Rajput murder case was forcibly quarantined by BMC. The corporation allowed Tiwari to be released from quarantine on Friday. Vinay Tiwari was quoted saying, "BMC has informed me, through a text message, that I can go out of quarantine. I'll be leaving for Patna now." Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: CBI Files FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty, Her Father, Mother, Brother, Manager Among Others.

14-Days Compulsory Home Isolation For All, Govt Officials Seeking Exemption must Write to BMC Before Arrival:

14-day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in #Mumbai is a compulsory precaution against #Coronavirus. Govt officials desiring an exemption must write to the Corporation two working days prior to arrival: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pic.twitter.com/tcsTw1XBIw — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

The step comes two days after the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was handed over to CBI. Bihar police had put several allegations on Mumbai police and alleged that the Bihar IPS was not quarantined but under 'house arrest'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).