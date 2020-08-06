Just a day after, the centre directed Supreme Court to pass Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe to CBI, a new development has taken place. CBI was quick to jump to action, and an FIR was filed against many people in the case. The complainees include Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, her mother Sandhya, her brother Showik, her manger Shruti Modi, and the late actor's house manager, Samuel Miranda. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to Appear on August 7.

The Mumbai police had not filed an FIR in the case during the investigation. However, to be noted, that the Mumbai Police had investigated and recorded statements of close to 50 people including Yash Raj Films head honcho, Aaditya Chopra, casting director Shanoo Sharma, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others. The police said that they are investigating all possible angles including financial fraud, professional rivalry. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s Interim Protection Denied by Supreme Court.

Sushant's father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea and 5 others in Patna. The Jalebi actress pled the court to transfer the case to Mumbai. She also appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the probe to CBI.

After Patna police acted on the complaint filed by Singh, they landed in Mumbai, but complained about non-cooperation from the Mumbai police. Bihar police moved forward to demand CBI investigation that was granted on August 5 by the court.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. He was found hanging in his bedroom in Bandra residence. There are multiple versions of who brought his dead body down. In fact, there are a lot of discrepancies cited by the fans of the actor and Sushant's well-wishers that has prompted a social media campaign called 'Justice for Sushant'.

