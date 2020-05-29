Lockdown 5.0: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Speaks to Home Minister Amit Shah, Feels Lockdown May Get Extended by 15 Days

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 29: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that after speaking to Home Minister Amit Shah on phone, he feels that India may also witness lockdown 5.0. He shares that there is a possibility that the current coronavirus lockdown may get extended by 15 more days. According to an ANI update, Sawant said, "We demand that there should be some relaxations in the next phase of the lockdown. Restaurants should be allowed with social distancing at 50 per cent capacity. Many people also want gyms to resume." Lockdown 5.0 Strategy: Amit Shah Seeks Views of Chief Ministers on COVID-19 Shutdown.

On Thursday, Amit Shah spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on the nationwide lockdown. He asked for all the Chief Ministers opinion on the extension of the lockdown. India is currently in the middle of phase four of the lockdown. The fourth phase of lockdown will end on Sunday, May 31. Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines: Here's What Reports Are Saying About What Can Happen After May 31, 2020.

Goa CM Feels Lockdown 5.0 May Be Extended by 15 Days:

I spoke to HM Shah on phone and I feel lockdown may be extended for 15 more days. However, we demand that there should be some relaxations - restaurants should be allowed with social distancing at 50 per cent capacity. Many people also want gyms to resume: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/TksPgKLAOs — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

The lockdown was called in the country to control the rising coronavirus cases. However, the numbers have increased tremendously and the current COVID-19 tally stands at 1,65,799. The death toll has jumped to 4,706 on Friday and it surpassed the total COVID-19 fatalities in China.

There have been various media reports which claim that there is a possibility of another lockdown. According to a report by News 18, lockdown 5.0 is likely to continue the restrictions on malls, cinema halls, schools, colleges and other educational institutions. While there is an expectation that gyms may be allowed to operate this time except in the containment zones.