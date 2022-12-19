Mumbai, December 19: In a shocking incident that took place in Hyderabad, a a newborn child died hours after she was thrown out of a building in Kushaiguda. As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday morning when the child was found with several cuts on her body. Police officials said that although the baby was rushed to a hospital, it could not be saved.

According to a report in the Times of India, the newborn child was allegedly thrown out of a high rise building in Kushaiguda. Cops said that the baby was found lying in a pool of blood. After the baby was found, it was rushed to Niloufer Hospital, however it succumbed to its injuries. Drunk Man Bludgeons Brother to Death With Boulder After Fight Over Taking Care of Father in Hyderabad, Arrested.

The police have registered a case under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code. The cops have also started questioning residents of the two buildings from where the baby was thrown in order to ascertain if anyone had played a role or saw the accused.

The incident came to light after Kushaiguda police received a distress call from the security guard of a building about the infant being grievously injured and found within the compound. Upon reaching the spot, the cops found the baby bleeding profusely. The baby was taken to a nearby hospital and administered first aid. Later, the child was shifted to Niloufer Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Speaking about the incident, Kushaiguda SI M Sai Kumar said, "It is certain the infant was thrown from height of at least 10 feet. There are two buildings in the rear from where unknown person committed the offence. " Hospital authorities said that the baby was brought to them with no pulse. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills Friend After Brawl Over Who Would Be Cooking Dinner; Arrested in Nagpur.

"Our doctors spent over 20 minutes to resuscitate the baby, but nothing worked and she was declared dead at noon. The baby was found having cuts all over the face and head including so me fine cuts. But any conclusion can be drawn only after post-mortem. The body has been sent to OGH. From our assessment she was a few days old, had no birth abnormalities," said P Usha Rani, superintendent of Niloufer Hospital.

