Hyderabad, July 20: In view of incessant rains, the government of Telangana has declared two-day holiday (July 21 and 22) for all government offices and educational institutions in Hyderabad. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to declare a two-day holiday on Friday and Saturday for all government offices including all types of educational institutions, only in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Chief Minister said that emergency services such as medical, milk supply etc., will continue uninterrupted. Following the Chief Minister's direction, the Chief Secretary issued a Government Order in this regard. Telangana Rains: Two-Day Holiday Declared in All Schools and Colleges Due to Heavy Rainfall.

Rao also ordered the State Labour department to take steps to ensure that private companies also announce holidays to their respective offices in GHMC Limits. Earlier, the government had ordered two-day holidays for all educational institutions in the state on July 20 and 21 in view of the incessant rains. Hyderabad Rains: Netizens Share Videos As Unseasonal Rainfall, Hailstorm Lash Parts of City.

Hyderabad continued to receive rains for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Normal life was affected by the downpour. Inundation of low-lying areas was reported from various parts of the city and outskirts.

Water stagnation on roads affected movement of vehicular traffic in several areas. Long traffic snarls were seen during rush hours in Hitec City and Gachibowli, the information technology clusters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2023 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).