Kanpur, March 31: In a shocking incident in the Bilhaur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, an 80-year-old woman was reportedly raped by her 22-year-old relative, Amit Gautam, on Thursday night. The police have since apprehended Gautam.

TOI reported that the rape occurred late at night while the elderly woman was asleep in her home. Gautam, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, entered her residence and attacked her. The assault was so violent that one of her teeth was broken in the process. Bihar Shocker: To Have Son, Father Rapes Two Daughters for Years on Advice of 'Tantrik'; Sorcerer Also Sexually Assaults Minors.

The victim managed to raise an alarm, prompting Gautam to flee the scene by jumping over a wall. However, he was later arrested and an FIR was registered under sections 376 (rape), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 452 (house-trespass with preparation for causing hurt) of the IPC, as confirmed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vijendra Dwivedi. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Exorcist Rapes Woman From Mumbai After She Approaches Him for 'Spiritual Healing', Arrested.

The victim, who is Gautam’s grandmother, has been sent for a medical examination. Both the victim and the accused reside in the same locality. Gautam, a labourer by profession, is known to have issues with alcohol addiction. He had reportedly consumed alcohol with friends prior to the assault. Following his arrest, Gautam was produced in court on Friday and has been remanded in custody.

