Mumbai, October 20: In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar's Patna, a boy was allegedly killed by the brother of a girl, who mistook his chit in the examination hall to be a love letter. As per reports, the deceased had thrown a chit which landed near the girl's desk during the half-yearly examination. However, the girl mistook the exam chit to be a "love letter".

After the murder came to light, the police recovered the body of the deceased boy which was found near a railway track on Monday. So far, the Patna police have arrested nine people in connection with the murder. West Bengal Shocker: Minor Girl Tries to Sell Her Blood to Buy Smartphone Online in Balurghat, Hospital’s Timely Intervention Prevents Her.

According to a report in the Times of India, the victim has been identified as Daya Kumar. Police officials said that Kumar took his elder sister to school in order to help her in the exam which was scheduled on October 13. Cops said that the girl studied in Grade 6 while the boy was enrolled in another school in Grade 5.

Chandan Kumar, Gajrajganj outpost in-charge said, "As the exam began, the boy threw out a chit towards his sister in a bid to help her in the exam. However, the chit fell near another girl, who mistook it as a love letter and conveyed the message to her brothers." After the incident, the girl's brother reached the school and allegedly assaulted the boy. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

Police officials also said that the girl's brothers kidnapped the boy. Later, his body parts were recovered four days after the incident. An officer privy to the investigation said that among the 9 arrested, four people are juveniles. Rest of the arrested persons are the adult family member's of the girl's. The juveniles were sent to remand homes while the adult accused were put in a jail.

