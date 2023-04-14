Vijayanagara, April 14: In an unfortunate incident, a 20-year-old girl died after she jumped off a moving bus. The girl identified as Shweta Shanthappanavar was upset that the bus she was travelling in did not stop near her college despite multiple requests to the crew. She was rushed to a hospital in Davanagere but succumbed to head injuries.

According to a report in TOI, the incident took place when Shwetha had boarded a KSRTC Vijayanagara-Ranebennur bus at Hadagali to head toward her college. As there was no stop near her college Shwetha requested the crew to stop the bus, the conductor who did not pay heed to her request purportedly asked her to "jump out" if she so wanted to alight from the bus. Gurugram Shocker: Class 12 Student Jumps off Balcony of His 13th Floor Apartment, Dies.

As the bus was speeding near the college, the student, frustrated and angry that she would miss her classes, jumped out only to land with severe head injuries. Telangana Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping off Building Due to Argument With Wife, Case Registered.

The girl was taken to government hospital in Hadagali and later shifted to a private facility in Davanagere where she succumbed to her injuries around 5pm on Wednesday.

After the incident, students staged a protest, holding the bus crew responsible for the death of Shweta and seeking action against the duo.

The students are holding the bus crew responsible for the death of Shweta and are seeking action against the duo. Students also raised slogans against the government demanding a bus stop and proper transport facilities to travel to college.

Police had a tough time pacifying the students. Following assurances by tahsildar K Sharanamma, the students withdrew their protest.

Chalapathy, KSRTC depot manager in Hadagali, said the bus involved in the incident belongs to Haveri and they hey have sent a report to their counterparts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).