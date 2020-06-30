New Delhi, June 30: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday informed that its study on plasma therapy is still underway and the current sample size is 452. The ICMR also added that they are yet to conduct interim analysis of 300 patients and its results would shared on completion of the study from a scientific perspective.

Here's what ICMR said:

Earlier, ICMR gave approval for India's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- for human trials. The Union government-led research body stated the vaccine has been jointly developed by ICMR (Delhi), NIV (Pune) and Bharat Biotech International(Hyderabad).

Apart from this, ICMR also said that they have tested 86,08,654 samples till Monday, while 2,10,292 sample were tested on Monday itself. Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that India reported 418 deaths and 18,522 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With this, the total coronavirus cases in India stand at 5,66,840, out of which 2,15,125 are active cases, while number of cured jumped to 3,34,822. However, death toll due to coronavirus reached to 16,893.

