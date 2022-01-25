Agartala, January 24: A final year student pursuing B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Agartala (IIIT-Agartala), has bagged Rs 1.15 crore package per annum offer from e-commerce giant Amazon, sources said on Monday.

National Institute of Technology-Agartala (NIT-Agartala) Assistant Professor Rajib Mallik said that Subham Raj, who has bagged the offer from Amazon with an annual Package of 1.3 lakh euros (Rs 1.15 crore), would join Amazon's Berlin office in September this year as a Software Development Engineer.

A student of the first batch of the institute, Subham, a resident of Kunj Vihar, Argora, Ranchi, is currently an eighth semester B.Tech student of IIIT-Agartala, which is currently under the mentorship of the NIT-Agartala. IIT Bombay Student Jumps From 7th Floor, Dies; Probe Underway.

Subham, 21, who previously did an internship in Google in 2021, was also selected in Global Competitive drive conducted by Google, Mallik told IANS. He said that the entire fraternity of IIIT-Agartala and NIT-Agartala is proud of Subham's success.

The students of IIIT-Agartala for the academic year 2021-22 received an average annual cost offer of Rs 22 lakh. The IIIT-Agartala was set up in 2018 in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model in accordance with the IIIT Act passed by the then Ministry of Human Resource Development (now Education Ministry) in 2014.

The IIIT-Agartala, which currently offers only B.Tech programme in Computer Science and Engineering, shares and uses the infrastructure, faculties and curriculum of the NIT-Agartala.

Mallik said that the Centre for Career Development of NIT-Agartala arranges internships and placement for IIIT-Agartala students and conducts many online workshops, webinars, mock-training and mock interviews through online mode and virtual mode.

