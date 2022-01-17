A 26-year-old Post Graduation student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died by suicide on Monday morning. Reportedly, he jumped from the hostel's 7th floor. "In his recovered suicide note, he stated he had depression and was undergoing treatment, however, he did not hold anyone responsible," said the Mumbai police. Police added that a further probe into the matter is underway.

Check Tweet:

