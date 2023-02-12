In a shocking incident, a mentally ill man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of the Delhi Metro train at Mayur Vihar-1 Station on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ajay Laxman Pakhale. "Probe has revealed that the deceased was mentally ill and was under treatment," said police. Delhi: Man Commits Suicide by Jumping in Front of Metro Train at Mandi House Metro Station.

Mentally Ill Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Metro:

