IMD Issues Orange Alert in Kerala's Idukki District For May 29 & 30, Days Ahead of South-West Monsoon

File image of heavy rains | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Idukki, May 29: Days ahead of the arrival of the south-west monsoon in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued an orange alert in Idukki district of the state for two days. The alert was issued for May 29 and 30. On Thursday, the weather forecasting agency said that conditions are favourable for the onset of south-west monsoon on June 1. Monsoon 2020 Forecast: No Delay, Onset of Southwest Monsoon Over Kerala Likely From June 1, Says IMD

The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the deep-sea fishing till June 4. The IMD in a statement said, “The monsoon advance will be favourable during May 31 – June 4, due to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea. These conditions are very likely to favour monsoon onset over Kerala from June 1.” #DelhiRains Trends Online With Beautiful Photos and Some Funny Memes as Delhiites Welcome Pleasant Weather After Extreme Heatwave.

IMD's Warning:

Kerala: India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues orange alert in Idukki district for today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5pAyLVdYxo — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the well-marked Low-Pressure area lies over West Central Arabian Sea with associated cyclonic circulation. According to the IMD, it is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during the next 24 hrs and likely to intensify further thereafter. However, in the next 48 hours, this low-pressure area is likely to move northwestwards across south Oman and east Yemen coasts. It will then move west-southwestward.

On Thursday, the intense heatwave that gripped parts of north India relented with light and sporadic showers in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while Rajasthan saw a slight dip in temperatures after the mercury neared the 50-degrees mark a day earlier. Weather departments in these regions have forecast thunderstorm and light rains in the next 24 hours.