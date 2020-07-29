New Delhi, July 29: In a major relief for taxpayers amid the novel coronavirus crisis, the Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) has extended the last date to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2018-2019. The last date for filing ITR has been extended to September 30, 2020. Earlier, the last date was July 31, 2020. Income Tax Return 2019-20 Filing Deadline Extended Till November 30, 2020.

For those who had not filed the file in time, the due date has been extended to September 30. In a tweet, Income Tax department said, “In view of the constraints due to the COVID pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19(AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020, vide Notification in S.O. 2512(E) dt 29th July, 2020.”

Income Tax Department Tweet:

In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due dt for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19(AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020,vide Notification in S.O. 2512(E) dt 29th July, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Wlzvf8S83x — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 29, 2020

According to the official notification, taxes paid before the new extension will be deemed as advance tax. “In case of an individual resident in India referred to the sub-section (2) of Section 207 of the Income Tax Act, 961 (43 of 19610, the tax paid by him under section 140A of that Act within the due date (before the extension) provided in that Act, shall be deemed to the advance tax," the order said.

