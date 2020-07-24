New Delhi, July 24: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for the Independence Day celebrations that would take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. MHA issued advisory asking all government offices, states, governor to avoid the congregation of public and use technology for the celebration.

According to reports, Joint Secretary Anuj Sharma wrote a letter to all States and Union Territories sharing with them how the celebrations should be carried out amid the pandemic. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 49,310 COVID-19 Cases And 740 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 30K.

MHA Issues Advisory for COVID-19 celebrations amid COVID-19 outbreak:

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues advisory for Independence Day celebrations. Ask all govt offices, states, Governors etc to avoid congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aQlxy9GXNA — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

This year, keeping in mind the rising cases, there would be no school children, chairs would be used instead of rugs for seating in several areas, and police in PPE, this would be how Independence Day morning at Red Fort this year will look like. In the afternoon, during the At Home function in Rashtrapati Bhavan, the focus will be on India’s “Corona Warriors”, with invitations to be extended to medical professionals and key figures in the health sector.

