Chennai, August 17: Vijay Deverakonda celebrated India's 79th Independence Day at Times Square, representing India at the India Day parade in New York City. Vijay further attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Times Square, where the Indian tricolour was unfurled in the presence of the Consulate General and the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) Chairman.

The post dropped by VD on his official Instagram handle also featured him posing for some stylish solos in a black velvet kurta with matching denim. Sharing the post, Vijay wrote: "Celebrating Home and Indians around the world 🇮🇳...Beautiful day, beautiful people in Times Square NewYork." Fact Check: Is Vijay Deverakonda the Man Performing Parkour in Viral Video As Prep for ‘Kingdom’? Here’s the Truth!.

VD also expressed his pride in seeing the tricolor waving at one of the world's most iconic locations. On Saturday, the 'Liger' actor dropped another short video of the Indian Independence Day celebration in NYC on IG, along with the caption: "Absolute honour! 🇮🇳...Indian tricolours bathe the iconic Empire State Building 🇺🇸...got to light it up on our Independence day and also experience the beautiful hospitality of Team Empire state and the building’s stunning views and stories :)"

Vijay Deverakonda Celebrates India’s 79th Independence Day at Times Square

In another update, Vijay was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for four-and-a-half hours in the case relating to the alleged promotion of illegal betting apps. However, the 'Kingdom' actor claimed that he was summoned for questioning about a gaming app which he had endorsed. ‘Kingdom’ Controversy: Makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s Latest Film Express Regret; Say They Respect the Sentiments of Tamil Audiences.

Maintaining that he endorsed a gaming app as gaming apps are legal, and recognised by the government, VD said: "There is a difference between gaming apps and betting apps". When asked why the app he endorsed was not accessible, he revealed that the legal apps will have a geo-location lock. "If you try to open it in Telangana, you get a message that it is not allowed in this area. Some state governments have allowed this app. It works only in geographies where there is permission," Vijay concluded.

