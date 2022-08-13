Howrah Bridge and Victoria Memorial in West Bengal's Kolkata on Saturday illuminated in Tricolours. The heritage sites can be seen illuminated in Tricolours for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign announced by PM Narendra Modi ahead of 75th Independence Day.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | West Bengal: Howrah Bridge & Victoria Memorial in Kolkata illuminate in tricolours for #HarGharTiranga campaign ahead of #75YearsofIndependence pic.twitter.com/a5sephQNCB — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)