New Delhi, July 13: Another round of military-level talks will be held between India and China to work towards a resolution of the current stand-off at the border. The meeting comes days after forces on both the sides began peacefully retracting, and working towards restoration of status quo ante as of April this year.

The meeting to be held tomorrow will take place Chushul, located in India's Ladakh region. The agenda of the talks tomorrow is to discuss the strategy for second phase of disengagement along the border in eastern Ladakh sector. Rahul Gandhi Again Attacks Narendra Modi on India-China LAC Face-off, Says He's 'Lying Asleep' and Nation Paying the Price.

"Corps Commander-level talks between India and China to be held tomorrow at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh. The talks will focus mainly on the second phase of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)," an Indian Army official was reported as saying.

At the meeting, the Indian side would be represented by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Commander of XIV Corps, Ladakh. The Chinese delegation would be led by Major General Liu Lin, the Commander of South Xinjiang Military Council.

Since the onset of July, the Chinese troops pulled back to some extent from several regions, including Depsang, Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso. The disengagement process is ongoing and is expected to culminate in the next few days.

Ahead of the disengagement, tensions had peaked between the two sides, with a physical clash being reported on June 15 in Galwan which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. The Chinese side had also sustained casualties but the numbers were not released by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

