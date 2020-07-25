New Delhi, July 25: The ongoing process of talks to resolve India-China stand-off has led to complete disengagement at Patrolling Point 17A, considered as one of the "points of friction", reports citing top sources said on Saturday. The PP 17A is located to Pangong Tso lake area, which has emerged as a flashpoint in the ongoing border row between the two Asian neighbours.

Apart from the PP 17-A, the Chinese and Indian forces have completely retreated from Patrolling Points 14 and 15. The two border regions are located in Galwan Valley and Hot Springs, respectively. India, China Agree on Early, Complete Disengagement of Troops Along LAC.

"Ongoing engagement and dialogue between India and China at military and diplomatic levels has resulted in complete disengagement at Patrolling Point 14, 15 and 17 A," the sources were reported as saying by news agency ANI.

The report claimed that another round of commander level talks between India and China is expected in the coming weeks to work out the modalities to disengage from Pangong Tso lake area.

In the four military meetings so far, the Indian and Chinese sides have been represented by Ladakh IV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Region Commander Major General Liu Lin, respectively.

"Meeting between senior military commanders is expected in the coming week to further work out modalities of Pangong Tso lake area," the sources added.

Patrolling Point 14 is the same area in Galwan Valley where a physical clash broke out on the intervening night of June 15 and 16, leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. Casualties were also incurred by the Chinese side but the numbers were not released by the government in Beijing.

Tensions at LAC de-escalated with the onset of July, following a video-conference between India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi. Amid the border row, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the frontier region of Ladakh to meet senior military officials.

