Indore, June 5: In a shocking incident, two brothers were murdered over a dispute in the Chandan Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district by neighbours on Friday early morning at around 4 am. Their mother was also injured in the attack. The two brothers were beaten to death when they were sleeping. They were having a dispute with the accused over installing a tin shed in the slums of Green Park in the area.

A case was registered against eight people. The police have arrested three people, while the remaining five accused are still on the run. The deceased have been identified as Naeem and Chhottu. According to a report published in The Times of India, the fight broke out between Naeem and his neighbour Sameer as the latter objected to installing a tin shed on an empty plot. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Stalker Kills 21-Year-Old Girl on Moving Express Train, Jumps off the Coach After Stabbing Her to Death.

The groups attacked one another. The matter reached the police station. However, no case was registered. Naeem sustained head injuries. He was discharged from a hospital after treatment. On Friday morning, Sameer and his accomplices attacked the 26-year-old decease and his 22-year-old brother Chhottu with sharp-edged weapons. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Iron Rod Inserted in Widow’s Private Part in Sidhi District; 3 Accused Arrested.

The mother of the deceased Khursheed Bi also sustained injuries as she intervened. The arrested accused have been identified as Sikandar, Kamarjan and Jahida Bi. Police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the remaining accused. Notably, Sikander is a resident of Maharashtra’s Amrawati. According to the report, some people were illegally staying in Gangaur Ghat area of Green Park by constructing houses with tin sheds as roofs. Cops reached the crime spot after Naeem’s neighbours informed the police as they heard screams.

