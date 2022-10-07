Lalitpur, October 7: Three children drowned in a pond in Agoura village here on Friday, police said. Andhra Pradesh: Three Students Drown, Two Missing While Taking Bath in Bapatla.

The deceased were identified as Chandrapratap Singh (8), his brother Surat Singh (10), and Amit (10), Superintendent of Police (Lalitpur) Gopal Krishna Chaudhary said.

The bodies were recovered from the pond and sent for post-mortem, the SP said, adding further investigation is underway.

