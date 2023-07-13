Srinagar, July 13: Militants on Thursday shot at and injured three non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said. The militants fired at and injured the three non-local labourers in the Gagran area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, the officials said. Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Continues Search Operation in Rajouri, Poonch to Nab Terrorists After Five Soldiers Martyred in Terror Strike.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, they said. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Five Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Gunfight With Terrorists in Rajouri.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the officials added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)