Jammu, April 21: A massive search operation started on Thursday following the killing of five army soldiers by terrorists continued on Friday in J&K's Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Defence sources said that a large area around and outside the spot, where terrorists attacked an army vehicle, is being combed to hunt down the terrorists. Indian Army Vehicle Catches Fire in Suspected Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, Five Soldiers Killed (See Pics and Video).

"The operation is still in progress," sources said.

Terrorists attacked an army vehicle between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in Rajouri district around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

They fired at the vehicle followed by grenade attack which resulted in the vehicle catching fire. Jammu and Kashmir: Five Soldiers Die As Indian Army Vehicle Catches Fire in Poonch (Watch Video).

Five soldiers of counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles identified as Havaldar Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Sewak Singh, all four belonged to Punjab and Lance Naik Debashish of Orissa were martyred in this attack while another soldier was critically injured.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2023 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).