New Delhi, October 10: With a spike of 73,272 new coronavirus cases and 926 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has reached 69,79,424, showed data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Of the total cases, 8,83,185 are currently active. After 926 fresh casualties due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the death toll in India rose to 1,07,416. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

As many as 82,753 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours after they recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 59,88,822. One patient had migrated to another country. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,64,018 sample tests in a single day yesterday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,57,98,698. Black, Asian Patients Have Increased Risk of Severe COVID-19 at Different Stages of Disease: Study.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,06,018 cases including 39,732 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. India remains the second-worst hit country by the pandemic in the world. The United States is the worst-affected country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,660,123 and 213,588, respectively.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 36.8 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,066,800. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 36,791,842 and the fatalities increased to 1,066,861, according to Johns Hopkins University.

