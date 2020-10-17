New Delhi, October 17: India reported 62,212 COVID-19 cases and 837 deaths in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, India's coronavirus tally reached 74,32,681. In the country, 1,12,998 people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 active cases have dipped below eight lakh. COVID-19 Vaccine: Apollo Hospitals Ready to Administer One Million Coronavirus Vaccines Daily.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 7,95,087 active cases in the country. Till now, 65,24,595 have recovered from the disease until now. One patient had migrated to another country. India's COVID-19 recovery rate also increased to 87.56 percent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday tested 9,99,090 samples for COVID-19. Till now, over nine crore samples have been tested by the ICMR. Notably, India's COVID-19 mortality rate is around 1.52. COVID-19 Treatment: Russia Registers Two Antiviral Drugs For Treating Patients With Coronavirus.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state of the country. The state reported 11,447 new cases on Friday, taking COVID-19 tally to 15,76,062. A total of 41,502 have died in Maharashtra due to the virus. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the western state of India is over 85 percent, while the mortality rate remained at 2.63 per cent. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal are other worst-hit states of India.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 39 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,103,350, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 39,247,785, and the fatalities increased to 1,103,352, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,045,090 and 218,529, respectively, according to the CSSE. India is the second worst-affected country by coronavirus.

