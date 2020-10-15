Moscow, October 15: Russian Health Ministry on Thursday said the country has registered two Remdesivir drugs for the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Antiviral drug Remdesivir was also used to treat US President Donald Trump when had tested positive for coronavirus. Several countries have also approved the use of Remdesivir drugs for the treatment of patients with the coronavirus. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Russia Soon to Launch Third Anti-Coronavirus Drug, Know All About It.

"The Russian Health Ministry has registered two antiviral drugs Remdesivir for treatment of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). Registration certificates for domestic and imported drugs were issued on Wednesday," read the official statement. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the country has registered a second vaccine for coronavirus. Russia registered the first vaccine 'Sputnik V' in August.

'Sputnik V' is touted as the world's first vaccine against coronavirus. The second vaccine is named 'EpiVacCorona', which is developed by the State Scientific Center of Virology and Biotechnology "Vector Centre". Russia also plans to launch a third anti-coronavirus vaccine in "near future", Putin has said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).