New Delhi, December 28: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday rejected reports that the Indian government did not issue any directions to airlines not to fly Chinese nationals. Hardeep Singh Puri said that it was not right to direct the airlines as to citizens of which country they should fly and there was no such information from the government’s side. International Flights To And From India to Remain Suspended Till December 31, DGCA Issues Order.

Puri said, “It is wrong to make suggestions as to citizen of which country should come. There is no such information from our side.” Recently reports surfaced that the Indian government had informally asked the airline not to not to fly Chinese nationals. DGCA Approves 12,983 Weekly Domestic Flights in Winter Schedule Till March 2021.

Hardeep Singh Puri's Statement:

It is wrong to make suggestions as to citizen of which country should come. There is no such information from our side: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on reports claiming that India has asked airlines informally not to fly Chinese nationals into the country pic.twitter.com/EsSgmMAnGe — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

In November, China suspended air travel from India due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The neighbouring country denied entry to non-Chinese travellers coming from India. The regular flight operations between India and China have been suspended since the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year.

Reports claim that the Centre asked the airlines not to fly Chinese nationals due to the ban on entry of flyers from India by China. Meanwhile, in India, foreigners from only those countries are allowed to travel to India with which the government had signed an air bubble agreement. Chinese nationals are also allowed to travel to India under this agreement.

