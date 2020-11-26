New Delhi, November 26: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till December 31. According to the DGCA, select international flights on limited routes will continue to operate as per the approval. The aviation regulator issued an order regarding this. India Reports 44,489 COVID-19 Cases, 524 Deaths in A Day; Country's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 92.66 Lakh-Mark, Fatality Toll Mounts to 1,35,223.

The DGCA, in the order, said, “In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of December 31 2020.” DGCA Approves 12,983 Weekly Domestic Flights in Winter Schedule Till March 2021.

DGCA's Order:

Suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India extended till 31st December: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) pic.twitter.com/SPT68cxkRX — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

However, restrictions are not applicable to international cargo flights. Notably, the suspension on international flight services has been extended amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. All flight services were suspended by the Indian government on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25.

India reported reported 44,489 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally to 92,66,706. A total of 524 people succumbed to COVID-19 since Wednesday morning. Till now, the deadly virus has claimed 1,35,223 lives in India.

