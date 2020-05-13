Sensex Zooms 700 Points to 32,098.83, Nifty at 9,405; Investors Remain Positive Ahead of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Address on Details of Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package

BSE Sensex (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, March 13: The Indian markets started the day on a positive note after PM Narendra Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to kickstart the battered economy. The Sensex was trading at 32,095, up 724 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was at 9,405, up 200 points (2.26 percent) at 11 am on Wednesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address a press conference on Wednesday at 4 pm. The Finance Minister will share the details of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday Modi during his address to the nation on Tuesday, further added that the relief package is aimed at improving the lives of farmers, labourers, small-medium scale entrepreneurs and industrialists who form the pillars of the economy.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in India as the total number of cases have touched 74,281 and the death toll has jumped to 2,415. The Ministry of Health & Welfare further informed on Wednesday that India reported 3,525 new novel coronavirus cases and 122 deaths in the past 24 hours. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Talking about the global markets, the Dow Jones fell 1.89 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.05 per cent and 2.06 per cent, respectively. Australian S&P/ASX 200 also slipped 1.26 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei fell marginally on concerns of the second wave of coronavirus.