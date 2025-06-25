Mumbai, June 25: The Indian Railways’ Lucky Yatra Yojana, which won a prestigious Grand Prix and six Gold Lions at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025, has been shut down by Central Railway after receiving a lukewarm response from commuters in Mumbai. The campaign, conceptualised by FCB India, aimed to tackle ticketless travel on the Mumbai suburban railway network by turning valid train tickets into lottery entries. Commuters could win INR 10,000 daily and INR 50,000 weekly by uploading their tickets to luckyyatra.com.

However, after running from March 20 to June 15, the programme failed to show results. Only three passengers came forward to claim the cash prizes. Officials confirmed there was no significant increase in ticket sales compared to the previous year. Railway Ticket Price Hike: Indian Railways Set To Revise Passenger Fares From July 1, Check Details.

“The response to the programme was not as we anticipated,” said Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway. Indian Railways Launches Trial to Confirm Waiting List Tickets 24 Hours Before Departure.

Commuter groups blamed the failure on lack of awareness. “We didn’t even know about it until it ended,” said Lata Argade, Chairperson of the Suburban Railway Commuter Association. “With proper publicity, the scheme could have had more impact.”

Though it earned global accolades for creativity, the Lucky Yatra Yojana has been discontinued, with Central Railway now reviewing its effectiveness and future viability.

