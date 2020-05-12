Indian Railways Says 575 'Shramik Special' Trains Operated from Various States So Far, Carrying Over 6.8 Lakh Passengers

Passengers traveling through Indian Railways. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 12: The Union Ministry of Railways on Tuesday stated that till 4 pm, they have operationalised 575 'shramik special' trains from various states. It also said that 463 trains have reached their destinations, while 112 trains are in transit. The Railways even claim that more than 6.8 lakh people have traveled on these trains.

Informing the media, Ministry of Railways said, "As of 4 pm today, a total of 575 'shramik special' trains have been operationalised from various states, of which 463 trains have reached their destinations and 112 trains are in transit. More than 6.8 lakh people have traveled on these trains." Indian Railways to Conduct Health Screening of All Passengers at Stations Prior to Boarding in Trains, RPF Says 'Data of Travelers Will be Sent to State Governments'.

Here's what Indian Railways said:

As of 4 pm today, a total of 575 “shramik special” trains have been operationalized from various states, of which 463 trains have reached their destinations & 112 trains are in transit. More than 6.8 lakh people have traveled on these trains: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/1VDO8LPbf2 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Earlier in the day, Director General of Railway Protection Force -- Arun Kumar-- stated that the health screening of passengers will be conducted at the stations. He added that data of each and every passenger will be handed to their state government.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways shared the list of 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains that will start operating from May 12, for which the tickets will be sold online by the IRCTC. The Rajdhani Express-equivalent trains will start from New Delhi for cities like Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Timing of Special Trains Here:

Timings of Special Trains to be run w.e.f. 12.05.20 pic.twitter.com/mVzMCNwzBa — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020

Of the 30 trains, 16 are daily, 8 bi-weekly, two thrice a week and four weekly. The 16 daily trains include New Delhi-Howrah, Howrah-New Delhi, New Delhi-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-New Delhi, New Delhi-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-New Delhi, New Delhi-Bubhaneswar, Bubhaneswar-New Delhi, New Delhi-Dibrugarh, Dibrugarh-New Delhi, Ahmedabad-New Delhi, New Delhi-Ahmedabad, New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Terminus, Rajdendra Nagar Terminus-New Delhi, Jammu Tawi-New Delhi and New Delhi-Jammu Tawi.