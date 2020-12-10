New Delhi, December 10: Around eight vaccine makers are in the race in India to produce an effective silver bullet against coronavirus. Two-to-three among them are in the late-advanced stage to launch the vaccine doses. As the countdown begins for the much-awaited vaccine roll-out in the country, here is a look at the leading developers and the expected launch dates of their candidates.

Serum Institute of India: The Pune-based SII is manufacturing three vaccines. While it is news for domestically producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, it is also working on two other candidates. They include the one being designed by its own scientists, as well as the experimental candidate being developed by Novavax. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply: SpiceJet Ties-Up With Logistic Firms to Provide End-to-End Cold Chain Solutions.

Serum is expected to launch the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in early 2021. The Novavax vaccine is likely to be released by the middle of next year. The time frame is not available for its own candidate.

Bharat Biotech: The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company is manufacturing its own vaccine candidate - Covaxin. The drugmaker is expected to produce upto 500 million doses of the vaccine by May 2021.

India's COVID-19 Vaccine Status Tracker

Aurobindo Pharma: The Hyderabad-centred company is developing its own VSV-virus-based vaccine candidate. It is expected to release 400-450 million doses of the vaccine by May 2021.

Biological E: Another drugmaker headquartered in Hyderabad is a key vaccine maker in India. The company is manufacturing two candidates - in tie-up with Johnson & Johnson and Baylor College. While the time frame of former is not clear, 165 million doses of the latter candidate can be released next year. The trials data is expected to be submitted by February 2021.

Cadila Healthcare: The Ahmedabad-based vaccine maker of Zydus Cadila group is developing its own candidate. The company is expected to produce 150-170 million candidates, and the likely launch date is mid-2021.

Dr Reddy's Lab is also among the major vaccine makers, having tied-up with Russia's Gamaleya Institute for the domestic production of Sputnik V vaccine candidate. 100 million doses would initially be produced, and the rollout is expected by mid-2021.

