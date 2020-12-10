New Delhi, December 10: Airline major SpiceJet has tied-up with logistics firms to provide seamless end-to-end cold chain solutions for Covid-19 vaccine delivery. SpiceJet and Snowman Logistics signed a Memorandum of Understanding for movement of Covid-19 vaccine. SpiceJet Plane Undershoots Runway While Landing at Guwahati Airport; DGCA Grounds 2 Pilots, Pending Inquiry.

Under the MoU, Snowman and SpiceJet will jointly offer seamless air logistics to Snowman clients and customers by combining their areas of expertise and strength.

"The MoU with Snowman Logistics is the latest initiative taken by SpiceJet among other players in the logistics chain as part of its continued efforts to take up the responsibility of seamlessly transporting the Covid vaccine.

"Since the lockdown began, SpiceJet and its cargo arm, SpiceXpress, have worked relentlessly to ensure the transport of vital goods and medical supplies to all corners of India and the world. SpiceXpress recently launched a new specialized service, Spice Pharma Pro, dedicated to transporting Covid vaccines, medicines, blood samples and temperature-sensitive cargo."

With Spice Pharma Pro, SpiceXpress has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs, vaccines, blood samples and medicines in controlled temperatures ranging from minus 40 degrees Celsius to (plus) 25 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the airline has tied-up with Om Logistics for seamless delivery of the vaccine. "The two companies have joined hands with the intent to effectively carry out the herculean task of transporting temperature-sensitive Covid-19 vaccine," the airline said in another statement.

"This strategic partnership aims to not only provide a speedy, seamless and reliable solution for Covid-19 vaccine movement and delivery but, to also create a sustainable cold chain network both, domestically and internationally."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).