New Delhi, December 2: The daily COVID-19 case count in India has remained below 50,000 for most of November, despite around one million tests being conducted per day. The numbers, which indicate the deceleration of country's coronavirus curve, was shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. India Recorded 31,118 New Coronavirus Cases on Dec 1.

The graph shared by the Ministry, as embedded below, shows below 50,000 cases per day between the period of November 21 to December 1, while the number of tests have been hovering around the million-mark. The numbers indicate a positivity rate of below 5 percent.

See Health Ministry's Graph

The last time when the daily case count breached the 50,000-threshold dates back to November 7. During the start of previous month, speculations were rife that a second wave of the pandemic - as witnessed in the United States and Europe - may hit India as well.

The country, however, has managed to survive the brunt of a second wave so far. Barring the north Indian states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the active case count has dropped in most other provinces.

The five states which have recorded the maximum deduction in tally of active infections, during the month of November, are - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, the Union Health Secretary said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

