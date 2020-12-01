New Delhi, December 1: India recorded 31,118 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. Following the increase, India's COVID-19 tally edged closer to 95 lakh and reached 94,62,810. A total of 482 patients succumbed to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,37,621. Currently, there are 4,35,603 active cases in the country. COVID-19 Vaccine Will be Available in India in Early 2021, Says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

As many as 41,985 patients were discharged over the past 24 hours after they recovered from coronavirus. A total of 88,89,585 patients have been cured and discharged so far. One patient had migrated to another country. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research, 9,69,322 samples were tested across the country on Monday, while 14,13,49,298 samples have been tested so far. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the pandemic with the country's highest number of cases and deaths at 18,23,896 and 47,151 respectively. Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 63 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.46 million. According to Johns Hopkins University, the current global caseload and death toll stood at 63,189,103 and 1,466,762, respectively.

The US remains the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 13,536,216 and 267,987, respectively. India comes in second place in terms of COVID-19 cases. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 173,120.

