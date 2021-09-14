New Delhi, September 14: Higher prices of primary articles as well as manufactured goods pushed India's August 2021 wholesale inflation to 11.39 percent. accordingly, the annual rate of inflation, based on wholesale prices, rose to 11.39 percent last month from 11.16 percent in July.

Similarly, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has risen exponentially over August 2020, when it stood at 0.41 percent. Retail Inflation Dips to 5.3% in August 2021 Due to Easing Food Prices.

"The high rate of inflation in August 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of non-food articles, mineral oils; crude petroleum and natural gas; manufactured products like basic metals; food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year," the ministry said in its review of 'Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India' for August.

"The month over month change in WPI index for the month of August 2021 (as compared to July, 2021) was 1.04 percent."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).