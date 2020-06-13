Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Indo-Sino Stand-Off in Ladakh: Situation Along Borders with China Under Control, Says Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane

News IANS| Jun 13, 2020 12:29 PM IST
A+
A-
Indo-Sino Stand-Off in Ladakh: Situation Along Borders with China Under Control, Says Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane
General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Photo Credits: PTI)

Dehradun, June 13: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Saturday that the entire situation along the borders with China is under control and the process of disengagement has started.

After reviewing the passing out parade of 423 officers, at Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, General Naravane said, "I would just like to assure everyone that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We're having a series of talks which started with the Corps Commander level on June 6 and has been followed up with meetings at local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks," Naravane said. Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi for His Silence Over India-China Stand-Off, Says ‘Chinese Have Walked In and Taken Our Territory in Ladakh’.

"As a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue that we're having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest. Everything is under control," he said.

The Army chief further stated that both sides (India and China) are disengaging in a phased manner. "We have started from the north, the area of the Galwan River, where a lot of disengagement has happened. It has been a fruitful dialogue we had and it will continue and by and by the situation will improve as we go on," he said.

Speaking about the India-Nepal relationship, he said the relationship between the two South Asian countries remain strong and will remain so in the future.

"We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people to people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future," he said.

On Friday, military talks between India and China continued for de-escalation in the Galwan region of Eastern Ladakh with top army commanders meeting to resolve the face-off. The talks between India and China took place even as the troop build up continued on both sides days after a slight retreat by both armies at the Line of Actual Control.

Major General level talks happened to resolve three trouble spots in the Galwan area. This is the fifth round of military talks.

On the same day, Union Minister held a review meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs to understand the ground situation and what needs to be done.

It was the second review meeting the Defence Minister held within a week. The first one was on June 8, two days after the Lieutenant General level meeting between Indian Army and Chinese People's Liberation Army. The second one took place on June 12 exactly two days after the Major-General meeting between India and Chinese military.

"Latest assessments on Line of Actual Control ground situation were done after military talks," said a source in the ministry. General Rawat briefed him about the troop deployments at the stand-off places in Eastern Ladakh.

Singh also took review of ground situation across the Line of Actual Control with China, including Arunachal Pradesh. He also discussed ongoing infrastructure work at the Line of Actual Control.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
India-China Stand-Off Indo-Sino Stand-Off Ladakh Manoj Mukund Naravane
You might also like
India-China Standoff in Ladakh: Questions Asked by Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Attacking Modi Govt’s Silence on the Issue
Politics

India-China Standoff in Ladakh: Questions Asked by Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Attacking Modi Govt’s Silence on the Issue
India-China Border Standoff: Situation in Border Areas 'Stable' and 'Under Control', Says Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying
News

India-China Border Standoff: Situation in Border Areas 'Stable' and 'Under Control', Says Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying
Rahul Gandhi Takes Poetic Dig at Amit Shah, Tweets 'Everyone Knows Reality of Borders'
Politics

Rahul Gandhi Takes Poetic Dig at Amit Shah, Tweets 'Everyone Knows Reality of Borders'
India-China Border Standoff: Refrain From Carrying Speculative Stories on Talks in Ladakh Region, Government Advises Media Houses
News

India-China Border Standoff: Refrain From Carrying Speculative Stories on Talks in Ladakh Region, Government Advises Media Houses
Indo-Sino Military Commanders’ Talks to be Held in China's Moldo in Ladakh Sector Tomorrow, Lt Gen Harinder Singh to Represent Indian Army
News

Indo-Sino Military Commanders’ Talks to be Held in China's Moldo in Ladakh Sector Tomorrow, Lt Gen Harinder Singh to Represent Indian Army
India-China Standoff: Top Military-Level Talks On June 6 To Resolve Troop Confrontation in Ladakh
News

India-China Standoff: Top Military-Level Talks On June 6 To Resolve Troop Confrontation in Ladakh
India-China Stand-Off: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Speaks Over Row at LAC
News

India-China Stand-Off: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Speaks Over Row at LAC
India-China Face-Off: Congress Slams Modi Govt's 'Silence' on PLA's 'Incursion in Ladakh', Says Territorial Integrity Can't be Compromised
Politics

India-China Face-Off: Congress Slams Modi Govt's 'Silence' on PLA's 'Incursion in Ladakh', Says Territorial Integrity Can't be Compromised
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement