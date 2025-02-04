Indore, February 4: Indore's Tilak Nagar police on Monday, February 3, said that they arrested a youth for sexually assaulting and blackmailing a 17-year-old boy in the city. Police officials said that the teenager had come to Indore to his maternal grandfather's house when the accused forcibly took the victim away and sexually assaulted the minor boy.

FPJ reports that the accused recorded the entire act and blackmailed the boy for the same. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the teenager had befriended the youth after coming to his maternal grandfather's house in Indore. In his statement, the victim told cops that the accused sexually assaulted him and blackmailed him using a video recording of the act. Indore Shocker: Man Attacks, Injures Woman With Knife Over Refusal To Talk in Madhya Pradesh; Arrested.

The accused, who was booked under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act, was arrested immediately. In a separate incident, the Banganga police arrested a man for molesting his minor niece. The incident came to light after the girl lodged a complaint stating that she sexually harassed her. The victim said that she lived with her grandmother.

She also said that whe she objected, her uncle assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences. Acting on the girl's complaint, the police booked the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act and arrested him.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

