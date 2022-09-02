New Delhi, September 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commission the new INS Vikrant, the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, today, on September 2. Built at a cost of around 23,000 crore, INS Vikrant has undergone a very complex test before joining the Indian Navy fleet. The aircraft carrier successfully completed its five-day sea voyage in August last year. Earlier, the vessel had completed a 10-day sea voyage.

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier IAC Vikrant, largest & most complex warship ever built in India's maritime history, named after her illustrious predecessor, India’s first Aircraft Carrier which played a vital role in 1971 war, is all set to be commissioned.#INSVikrant (Source:Navy) pic.twitter.com/K9EhN8QON4 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

With the commissioning of ‘Vikrant’ on 2 Sep 22, India would join the select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier, which will be a real testimony to the Make in India thrust of Government of India.

The commissioning which is set to take place at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi will mark an important step for the government's pitch for self-reliance in defence sector. PM Narendra Modi To Commission INS Vikrant, Largest Ship Ever Built in India’s Maritime History, Tomorrow

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About INS Vikrant

Vikrant is the largest warship to have ever been built in India. It is also the first indigenously designed and built Aircraft Carrier for the Indian Navy.

The warship has been in the works for over 35 years. Though go ahead to build Vikrant came in 2003 and the construction of the aircraft carrier began in 2009. INS Vikramaditya Fire: Blaze Erupts Onboard INS Vikramaditya During Planned Sortie for Trials at Sea

The 262 m long and 62 m wide Vikrant displaces approx 43000 T when fully loaded, having a maximum designed speed of 28 Knots with endurance of 7500 NM.

The ship has around 2200 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1600 that include specialised cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors. The carrier is designed with a very high degree of automation for machinery operations.

The ship would be capable of operating air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising of MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

Vikrant’ has large number of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country viz. BEL, BHEL, GRSE, Keltron, Kirloskar, L&T, Wartsila India etc. as well as over 100 MSMEs.

INS Vikrant is specially designed for take off and landing of aircraft in low area. It is designed as STOBAR (Short Take-off Butt, Arrested Landing). In which the share of the future has increased. Its advantage is that the aircraft takes off and lands easily in less space.

INS Vikrant, for its operation, produces 24MW of electricity every day, which can easily power half of Kochi. The ship is powered by gas turbine engines which is built by the American giant, General Electric.

Though the commission has been done today, the INS Vikrant will not be deployed in the battlefield for next 15 months. Commissioning of ‘Vikrant’ is a true testament to the country’s zeal and fervour in pursuing capability build up towards enhanced maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and shall demonstrate Indian Navy’s unwavering commitment to contribute towards peace and stability in the region.

