New Delhi, July 30: The Third Session (Monsoon Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on August 4 at 2:00 PM in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi, an official release said on Wednesday. In a major stride towards digital governance, this Monsoon Session will be conducted as a fully paperless session through the National eVidhan Application (NeVA) platform, the release said.

As per the schedule announced by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the sittings of the House are tentatively fixed from 4 to 8 August 2025. However, depending on the exigencies of legislative business, the session may be extended beyond these dates. Each sitting of the House will begin at 2:00 PM and continue until the scheduled business is concluded for the day. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Performs Aarti of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at Bageshwar Dham Event in Paschim Vihar (Watch Video).

The Speaker has further directed that Members intending to raise matters under Rule 280 (Special Mention) must submit their notices exclusively through the NeVA Portal by 5:00 PM on the working day prior to the intended date. A balloting process to determine the inter-se priority of the first 10 notices will be held at 11:00 AM in the Secretary's Room on the respective day.

"Members are advised to keep their submissions brief and focused, within 8 to 10 lines, pertaining to a single issue related to one department. While speaking in the House, members must adhere strictly to the submitted text," the release stated. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta-Led Cabinet Approves INR 2,500 per Month Scheme for Eligible Women.

In continuation of the Speaker's emphasis on digitisation and transparency, all notices, including Questions and Resolutions, shall be submitted only through the NeVA Portal. A dedicated facilitation centre is functioning at the NeVA Sewa Kendra, where Members or their authorised staff may seek technical assistance for online submissions during working hours (9:30 AM to 6:00 PM).

The Speaker has urged all Members to actively participate in this historic paperless Monsoon Session and to strictly adhere to the procedures laid out, thereby ensuring a smooth, transparent, and productive legislative process.

