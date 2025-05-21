Ireland national cricket team captain and star batsman Paul Stirling has become the first player to complete 10,000 runs across the three formats combined: Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. The 34-year-old Paul Stirling achieved this feat during the Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025 match at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin, Ireland. Paul Stirling played a wonderful 54-run knock during the IRE vs WI 1st ODI 2025 to achieve this historic milestone. Paul Stirling is representing the Ireland cricket team since 2008, when he debuted at Aberdeen against New Zealand. Paul Stirling Becomes First Cricketer to Hit 400 Fours in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IRE vs AFG 1st T20I 2024.

Paul Stirling Complete 10,000 Runs:

Top Five Run Getters For Ireland Across Formats:

Paul Stirling becomes the first-ever player to cross 10,000 runs for the Ireland Men's team across formats 🙌#IREvWI pic.twitter.com/kqiLdL57zW — ICC (@ICC) May 21, 2025

