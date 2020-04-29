Irrfan Khan Dies at 53; Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Others Tweet Condolence Messages

Photo Credits: Irrfan Khan Facebook

Mumbai, April 29: India's one of the most finest actor and loved celebrities of Hindi Cinema, Irrfan Khan, died on Tuesday. The Karawan actor was hospitalised at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection on on Monday, but on Tuesday the news of Irrfan Khan’s death was shared by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Twitter. Following the death of most tatented actor, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed their condolences.

Here's the tweet:

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2020

Here's his tweet:

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2020

Here's her tweet:

He etched every character in our memories with sheer talent. From the passion of Pan Singh Tomar to a floundering father in Angrezi Medium #IrrfanKhan was an actor to behold. How do you mourn his passing away for he breathes in the characters he left behind .. Om Shanti 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 29, 2020

Earlier, Shoojit Sircar posted a condolence message on Twitter that read, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.” In 2018, Irrfan Khan had shared that he has been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour for which he underwent treatment in the UK and post treatment he was asked to take complete rest.

Irrfan Khan started his film career in the year 1988 with a small role in the movie Salaam Bombay. In the coming few years, he continued to work in a handful of movies like Ek Doctor Ki Maut, Bada Din and Drishti. His breakthrough came with 2003’s Vishal Bhardwaj directed Maqbool. He went on star in blockbuster movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Haider, Piku, Hindi Medium. His role in Paan Singh Tomar (2011) won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. His last release was Angrezi Medium, which could not enjoy a long run at the theatres due to coronavirus lockdown.