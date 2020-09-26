Mumbai, September 26: After battling for almost 10 months with brain cancer, renowned economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia died on Saturday at the age of 74 years. She had stepped down from the chairperson of the think-tank Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) a month ago citing her ill health.

The Padma Bhushan awardee was known for her research in the field of urban development, industrial development, macro-economic reforms and social sector development issues. Isher Judge Ahluwalia had also authored the various article and had been a notable participant in numerous policy debates. To honour her contributions, she was made chairperson emeritus at ICRIER. Timothy Ray Brown, First Man Cured of HIV Infection, Now Has Terminal Cancer.

Isher Judge Ahluwalia was awarded a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Prior to this, she did her Masters from Delhi School of Economics and Bachelors in Economics from Presidency College in Kolkata. Later, she had married to former deputy chairperson of the planning commission -- Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

As per details, Isher was suffering from Grade-IV glioblastoma, which is considered to be the toughest of all cancers according to columnist Omkar Goswami.

