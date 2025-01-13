New Delhi, January 13: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on 15th January. At around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will dedicate three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will inaugurate ISKCON Temple at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realizing India’s vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75% and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities. IMD’s 150th Foundation Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Launch ‘Mission Mausam’ on January 14, To Make India Weather-Ready and Climate-Smart.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates. INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India’s growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France. PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in Ganderbal District, To Inaugurate Sonamarg Tunnel, Address Rally (Watch Video).

In line with his commitment to boost India’s cultural heritage, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The project, spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, healing center, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings.

