Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has come under sharp criticism after a video of him reacting angrily during a religious ceremony surfaced online. The incident reportedly took place during the inauguration of an institution linked to Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra.

In the viral clip, a priest conducting rituals is seen asking the IAS officer to remove his shoes before proceeding with the ribbon-cutting ceremony. This is a customary practice at Hindu religious events. However, Vaishya appears visibly upset and responds, “Isliye mai isme nahi aata” (This is why I don’t attend such events), sparking immediate outrage. Madhya Pradesh: IAS Officer Sanjeev Srivastava Caught On Camera Slapping Student Repeatedly During Exam in Bhind, Video Goes Viral.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya Faces Backlash Over Shoe Remark at Vaishno Devi Ceremony

He is Additional CEO, Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine, Katra Sachin Kumar Vaishya but when asked to remove shoes at opening ceremony of souvenir shop he felt a little bit uncomfortable and clearly said “that’s why he does not come for performing rituals”. @manojsinha_ pic.twitter.com/pptsu0yybb — Pawan Khajurria (@KhajuriaPawan) April 7, 2026

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users questioning his attitude toward religious traditions, especially given his role overseeing one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites. Critics argue that someone in such a position should demonstrate sensitivity and respect toward established customs and devotee sentiments. Tina Dabi Republic Day Video: IAS Officer Issues Clarification Over Salute Lapse During Flag-Hoisting Ceremony in Barmer.

Several users demanded his immediate removal from the CEO post, calling his behavior “arrogant” and “disrespectful.” Some also highlighted the irony of a top official associated with the shrine expressing discomfort with basic rituals followed at the temple.

Political voices joined the criticism as well. Leaders, including members of the BJP’s youth wing, called for strict action, stating that individuals holding public office must respect faith and cultural practices.

The controversy has intensified discussions around public conduct, religious sensitivity, and accountability of bureaucrats in positions tied to spiritual institutions. As the video continues to circulate, pressure is mounting on authorities to respond and clarify the situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).